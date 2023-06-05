Man found guilty of sexually assaulting a child by Madison County Jury

Manuel Escobedo was found guilty of the August 2020 incident, which can carry a life sentence.

MADISON COUNTY, Texas — A man was found guilty by a Madison County jury on Friday for sexually assaulting a child, according to a release from the Madison County District Attorney's Office.

On Aug. 26, 2020, Madisonville Police were notified of a girl being sexually abused by Manuel Escobedo.

The victim detailed her past with Escobedo to a forensic investigator, saying the attacks occurred when other family members were not at her home or when she and Escobedo would go to the store together.

"Child sexual abuse touches every demographic and generation," said District Attorney Courtney Cain in a release following the verdict. "Our office will vigorously prosecute this type of offense. I am so proud of the victim for coming forward and telling the police what she lived through. Her truth was clearly heard by the jury, who then did their job and found the defendant guilty. This case is a reminder of the power of one voice."

The verdict came back after a three-day deliberation.

According to the release, Escobedo is convicted of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, which is a first degree felony and can carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

A date was not given for when Escobedo will receive his sentence.