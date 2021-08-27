Texas A&M senior defensive end suspended after arrest

Micheal Clemons was expected to be the starting defensive end for Texas A&M when they play Kent State Sept. 4, however, he has been suspended indefinitely.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A senior defensive end for Texas A&M football has been suspended from the team following an arrest in College Station Thursday.

Micheal Clemons, 24, of Bryan, is charged with possession of marijuana, failure to identify and unlawful carrying of a weapon. He also has an outstanding warrant for driving without a valid license stemming from an arrest back in May of 2021.

Texas A&M police officers said they responded to parking lot 069 for a report of suspicious activity. They said it was reported a man was trying to remove a boot from the wheel of a truck in the parking lot. Officers said Clemons matched the description given by witnesses and the truck he was found in also matched.

One of the officers said when they asked Clemons for his name and date of birth, he allegedly gave them false information. Officers said when they were able to identify him, records showed he had a warrant for his arrest after he was arrested back in May for driving without a valid license.

While officers were talking to Clemons outside of the vehicle, another officer reported he saw drug paraphernalia in full view. Upon searching the truck, officers said they found less than an ounce of marijuana in a grinder and a glass pipe.

Officers said they searched two backpacks found in the truck. They said in one of the backpacks they found a 9mm handgun and in another backpack they found several rounds of hallow point bullets.

Texas A&M said Clemons' suspension is indefinite. He was expected to be the starting defensive end for the team's first game against Kent State on Sept. 4.