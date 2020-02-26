MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland man is in jail in connection with a homicide investigation.

Tony Jeffery Green has been charged with criminally negligent homicide.

He was booked into the Midland County jail on February 26. The above mug shot is from a previous arrest.

According to Midland police, a woman was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital on January 23.

Police responded to the ER after the woman made claims of neglect, physical abuse and possibly being held against her will to the staff.

However, once police got to the ER the victim made no such claim to the detectives.

The victim remained in the hospital until she died on February 15.

Detectives were again contacted on February 19 in reference to the woman's condition, prompting them to open a new investigation.

Based on information received through interviews, police obtained an arrest warrant for Green. They also issued a search warrant for an address on East Parker, which was executed on February 26.

Following Green's arrest, he admitted to his actions in reference to the criminally negligent homicide.

According to Midland County records, Green has no bond set at this time.