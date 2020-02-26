MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee mayor Tom Barrett confirmed multiple people were killed in a shooting at the MolsonCoors Brewing Co. campus.

Barrett did not give an exact number deaths, but according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, at least seven people, including the shooter, are dead.

Barrett called Wednesday's incident “a horrible, horrible day for the employees here.”

Milwaukee police say that there is no threat to the public, but it remains an "active" scene.

WTMJ-TV, an NBC affiliate in Milwaukee, reported that facilities in the area were on lockdown, including the Molson Coors campus and a nearby school, as police continued their investigation.

Molson Coors holds tours for the public and is a popular stop for tourists visiting Milwaukee, but it was no immediately clear if tours were being held at the time of the incident. WTMJ-TV reported seeing employees standing outside of the building talking.