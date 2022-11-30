x
Crime

Bryan Police searching for endangered teen

Police say Cassandra Shali Meave was last seen at her home in the 4700 block of Tiffany Park Circle around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27.
Credit: Bryan PD
Photo of missing 17-year-old Cassandra Shali Meave who was reported missing in Bryan in November 2022.

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 17-year-old who is believed to be in danger.

Police say Cassandra Shali Meave was last seen at her home in the 4700 block of Tiffany Park Circle around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27.

She's described to be 5'3", 130 lbs. with brown hair and green eyes. She also has a piercing over her left eye. Police say she was last seen wearing a black hoodie and white pajama pants.

If you see or her or know her whereabouts, call Bryan PD at 979-361-3888.

