HCSO: Man reported missing by his wife found wrapped in plastic on property near Tomball

Investigators said they performed a welfare check at the Tomball-area property following a report from the man's wife.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOMBALL, Texas — Two people were arrested after a missing man's body was found wrapped in black plastic and secured with duct tape in the Tomball area.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office performed a welfare check Saturday evening at a large property on Ezekiel Road near the SH 249 and Grand Parkway interchange.

When deputies arrived, they found the body of 32-year-old Francisco Romero inside a detached structure wrapped in plastic. The sheriff's office said Romero was reported missing by his wife and that he was last known to be at the Ezekiel Road address sometime on Friday.

During their investigation, the sheriff's office discovered Narciso Banos, 49, and his wife Francisca Carrizales, 42, own the property and that the couple admitted they were connected to Romero's death. Both were then booked into Harris County jail.

"This is really scary for us," one neighbor who lives in the area told KHOU as neighbors asked about the man's death.

The neighbor didn't know the couple or the man who died but said everything appeared normal on Friday morning when she passed by the property.

"They were just outside with the horses on Friday … so it’s just really a normal neighborhood to us, so it’s scary,” she said.

Banos will be charged with murder, according to the sheriff's office. Meanwhile, Carrizales is expected to be charged with tampering with a human corpse.

An investigation into what happened to Romero is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact HCSO's Homicide Unit at (713) 274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.