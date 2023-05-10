Mistrial declared in case of former SAPD officers who forced their way into man's home in 2020

The former officers' defense has argued the traffic violations suspect they were following was evading arrest, saying they had a right to enter his home.

SAN ANTONIO — The judge overseeing this month's excessive force trial centering on two former San Antonio police officers declared a mistrial on Friday, the sixth day of arguments. Judge Ron Rangel said prosecutors violated the Brady rule by failing to disclose evidence.

The prosecution was planning to bring in SAPD police academy trainers to talk about use of force in this case. But, according to the defense, at least one of those trainers believed former Officer Thomas Villarreal, who is on trial with Carlos Castro, did not use excessive force when they entered the home of a traffic violations suspect before assaulting him on Jan. 16, 2020.

Why is that important? The prosecution is supposed to notify the defense if they come across evidence that could prove a defendant not guilty, in what's referred to as the Brady rule.

Defense attorney Jason Goss, representing Villarreal and Castro, said having this information ahead of time would have been a gamechanger in the trial.

"(It's) mindblowing," Goss told KENS 5 afterward. "The fact that they had the information at all, the fact that their own experts were going to say that Thomas and Carlos were right, the fact the DA is prosecuting two officers protecting the community when their own people are going to say the use of force was justified."

Meanwhile, Bexar County DA Joe Gonzales said in a statement Friday afternoon that "it is our intent to proceed with prosecution of these cases. Because the cases remain pending, I can offer no other comment."



Judge Rangel later told KENS 5 the trial would need to be reset with a completely new jury and attorneys would need to reschedule more than 20 witnesses that were able to testify. Rangel said it would likely be at least 6 weeks before this was possible.

Prosecutors had spent the week arguing Eric Wilson was not actually pulled over by police before the supposed pursuit arrived at his home, and that he wasn't confronted by Villarreal and Castro until he was in his driveway. They said he went inside and told officers they don't have a warrant.



The defense continued to argue that it was a legitimate traffic stop and said Wilson was evading arrest when he entered the home. The defense said police didn't know who Wilson was when he dashed through the door and said officers had to enter to make sure no one inside was in danger.

Defense Attorney Jason Goss said it's possible the DA's office will rethink bringing the case to trail again.

"Whenever a DA's Office fails to disclose something so vital to the defense, they should look at the case carefully before making that decision," Goss said.

Goss said they will be ready to defend the officers in the future.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

Related Articles Partner of charged officer takes stand at SAPD excessive force trial

>TRENDING ON KENS 5 YOUTUBE:

---

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.