Child sex assault suspect targeted women with children on dating apps, MCSO says

Epifanio Adolfo Jimenez, who went by "Harley" on his Zoosk profile, is in custody on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A Willis man charged with sexually assaulting a child has been arrested by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. They believe he may have been hunting for victims by contacting women with children on dating apps.

Epifanio Adolfo Jimenez remains in custody on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to MCSO.

Investigators say Jimenez, who went by "Harley," on his Zoosk dating app profile, often asked to spend time with moms and their kids.

Jimenez was arrested following an investigation after a juvenile recently told her mom that Jimenez sexually assaulted her years ago.

Investigators are concerned that she's not the only alleged victim.

"Based on some of the evidence, through digital evidence, we believe that there could be other victims out there that Mr. Jimenez may have hurt," MCSO Lt. Scott Spencer said.

They want to hear from any women who may have met Jimenez or allowed him to have contact with their children -- especially if he spent time alone with them.

They are urging those women to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800. The case number is 22A067965.

Lt. Spencer said when the alleged crime happened, Jimenez was on probation out of Galveston County for a 2018 charge of online solicitation of a minor. He was sentenced to six years probation for that case.

He had some tips for people who date online.

MCTXSheriff Seeks Potential Victims Regarding Sexual Assault Case https://t.co/I7Dzw1uD7E pic.twitter.com/axgRC7Ov6d — MCTXSheriff (@MCTXSheriff) March 30, 2022

"I would say that, regardless if it’s bringing them around their children or themselves, they need to be very cognizant of the person that they’re talking to," Lt. Spencer advised. "If there’s a gut feeling that something’s wrong, it’s probably wrong."

Other tips:

Check for criminal records through online databases

Go slow

Meet in public places

Video chat before you share personal information

"Obviously with COVID and the restrictions that have been there, a lot of people have resorted to online dating and messaging so it’s important to be very, very careful," Lt. Spencer said.

Chau Nguyen, with the Houston Area Women's Center, says you need a plan before you meet someone in person.

"For a woman who has children, there is nothing wrong in going online and trying to meet somebody and connecting, but establish a plan, establish boundaries," Nguyen said.

She also suggests having a conversation with your children and creating a safety plan.

"If anything goes wrong, plan for things like a code word, telling them it’s OK to share a secret if they're not comfortable, and recognizing those signs of abuse."

While Zoosk's website says anyone with a conviction for a crime "characterized as a sexual offense" isn't eligible, they also say they're not responsible if a criminal uses the app.