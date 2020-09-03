MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A Montgomery County deputy has been arrested after receiving and distributing child pornography, Precinct 3 Constable's Office said.

Deputy Daniel Lynch, 41, became the center of the Texas Rangers and Homeland Security investigation after they received a cyber-tip regarding child pornography.

Officials said Lynch refused to cooperate with the investigation and was immediately fired.

He is now charged with possession of child pornography.

