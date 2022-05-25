Crime Stoppers is rewarding anyone who could provide information leading to Zavala's arrest.

BRYAN, Texas — Brazos County Crimestoppers is asking you to help police catch Marcelino Resendiz Zavala, a Bryan man accused of sexual assault of a child.

Since 2017, Zavala has been avoiding arrest for warrants on Aggravated Sexual Assault of a child, police say.

Zalada, 45, is 5'1" tall and weighs around 168 pounds. Authorities stated that Zavalad's last known address was at Arizona Avenue in Bryan. Crime Stoppers is suspecting Zalada to be located still in the Bryan, Texas area.

If you would like to provide information for the cash reward, your information must have a solid lead to Zalada's arrest. Anyone wanting to come forward isn't required to provide their name or personal information to receive the cash reward.

Crimestoppers is advising anyone encountering wanted criminals, to never attempt to capture or arrest them. Please contact your local police if you see Zavala or anyone listed on Brazos Crime Stoppers Most Wanted list.