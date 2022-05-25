BRYAN, Texas — Brazos County Crimestoppers is asking you to help police catch Marcelino Resendiz Zavala, a Bryan man accused of sexual assault of a child.
Since 2017, Zavala has been avoiding arrest for warrants on Aggravated Sexual Assault of a child, police say.
Zalada, 45, is 5'1" tall and weighs around 168 pounds. Authorities stated that Zavalad's last known address was at Arizona Avenue in Bryan. Crime Stoppers is suspecting Zalada to be located still in the Bryan, Texas area.
If you would like to provide information for the cash reward, your information must have a solid lead to Zalada's arrest. Anyone wanting to come forward isn't required to provide their name or personal information to receive the cash reward.
Crimestoppers is advising anyone encountering wanted criminals, to never attempt to capture or arrest them. Please contact your local police if you see Zavala or anyone listed on Brazos Crime Stoppers Most Wanted list.
If you do have information on Zavala or see him, you can contact Brazos county Crime stoppers on their 24/7 line at 979-775-8477. You can also submit a web tip at brazoscountycrimestoppers.org or download their app called P3 Tips on either Apple Store or Google Play.