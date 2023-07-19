Mother arrested after three year-old child found alone by deputy

Luna Conwill was at work when a Brazos County Sheriff's Office Deputy found her three year-old child alone around 8 a.m. at The Ivy apartments.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station Police have arrested a woman whose child was wandering alone around 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

According to police, Luna Conwill, 24, was at work when a Brazos County Sheriff's Office Deputy spotted her three year-old child alone at The Ivy apartments, at 1201 Harvey Road.

The case was later handed off to College Station Police, who later arrested her after she had returned home and charged her with abandoning/endangerment of a child and possession of marijuana.

Police say the child has been safely released to a family member.

According to jail records, Conwill's bond is set at $2,000.