'She deserves that closure' | Mother suspects foul play after her daughter was found dead in a field

The medical examiner has ruled Alysa Graves' cause of death ‘close head injuries,’ but the manner of death has not been ruled.

SAN ANTONIO — A family is left distraught and demanding answers after their loved one's body was found in a field.

On July 12, the body of Alysa Graves was found in a field near North Foster Road and Summerfest. BCSO said someone on an ATV found Graves. At the time, Sheriff Javier Salazar said her body had signs of trauma and that her death could be because of the heat or foul play.

"Just too early to tell if that trauma contributed in any way to her death, or if this is just a heat related death," the sheriff said.

Graves' mom Laura Valtierra said she believes something bad happened to her daughter. She is calling on investigators to take a very close look at the case.

"Help me," she said. "I have a lot of questions unanswered at this time."

Since her death, the medical examiner has identified Graves and ruled her cause of death ‘close head injuries.’ Valtierra suspects foul play.

"No doubt in my mind," the mom said. "No doubt in my mind. I hope they rule out all other reasonings for her death other than homicide and they pursue it vigilantly."

Valtierra said her daughter was a mechanic, bartender, and would financially help anyone she could.

"She was a very intelligent hardworking loving person," she said. "She was a beautiful person inside and out."

Valtierra said her daughter was trying to escape an abusive relationship, and has her suspicions on who could be behind her daughter's death. She just hopes investigators leave no stone unturned.

"I don't want them to stop searching vigilantly for the answers as to what happened to her," she said. "I need that closure. She deserves that closure."

The mom is working on her daughter to be cremated and then brought to California where all of her family is located.

Meanwhile, BCSO released the following statement to KENS on Monday: