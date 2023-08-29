Houston Police, Walker County Sheriff's Office, DPS Texas Rangers investigating missing person death

The name of the individual will not be released until the person's family is notified, according to the Walker County Sheriff's Office.

Example video title will go here for this video

WALKER COUNTY, Texas — The Walker County Sheriff's Office has reported that a missing person has been found dead in the area.

The agency says they were informed by the Houston Police Department of a missing person in the area on Monday, Aug. 28. After an investigation, the missing person was found dead in the 100 block of Pinedale Road outside of Huntsville.

Police say the investigation is currently being worked on as a homicide with the Houston Police Department, DPS Texas Rangers and the county sheriff's office. Authorities also say the identity of the individual is not being released until next of kin is notified.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.