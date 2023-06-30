Navasota Police make multiple traffic-related arrests on June 23 and 24

All of the arrests happened in the evening and late at night.

Example video title will go here for this video

NAVASOTA, Texas — Navasota Police have revealed in a news release that multiple people were arrested on June 23 and June 24 on Highway 6 in separate and unrelated incidents involving high speed drivers.

On June 23 around 8 p.m., police stopped a man that was noted to be driving down Highway 6 recklessly and at high speed towards Navasota city limits. The driver, Joseph Kwiatkowski, 47, of Plantersville, was drunk, according to police.

When a background check was run on Kwiatkowski, he was found to have been arrested six other times in the past for DWI, which elevated the offense to a felony charge.

Later that evening, around 11:50 p.m., Navasota PD stopped another high-speed driver, who was noted to be travelling 95 mph on Highway 6. When officers stopped the driver, the smell of marijuana was present, which prompted a search. Both marijuana and a stolen gun were found in the car.

Jonte McGee, 22, of Houston, was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm.

On June 24 around 6 p.m. Navasota PD stopped another high-speed driver that was noted to be travelling 90 mph and swerving between lanes. When police stopped the driver, they once again smelled marijuana in the car, and after a search found several ounces of marijuana, over 16 grams of cocaine, and "paraphernalia related to narcotics sales."

Dylan Kalister, 31, from Cypress, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana and Manufacturing/Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1.

Editor's Note: The attached video is of an unrelated story that also took place in Navasota.