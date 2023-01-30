Highway 6 shooting leaves two wounded in Navasota, Police report

The conditions of the two that were shot have not been revealed.

NAVASOTA, Texas — Navasota Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Highway 6 north near Martha's Bloomers.

According to a report from authorities, two people in a vehicle were shot, and the suspect vehicle has fled the scene.

The conditions of the two that were shot have not been revealed at this time.

Police say the highway is closed for traffic and being diverted.