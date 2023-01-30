x
Crime

Highway 6 shooting leaves two wounded in Navasota, Police report

The conditions of the two that were shot have not been revealed.
Credit: Pixabay

NAVASOTA, Texas — Navasota Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Highway 6 north near Martha's Bloomers.

According to a report from authorities, two people in a vehicle were shot, and the suspect vehicle has fled the scene.

The conditions of the two that were shot have not been revealed at this time.

Police say the highway is closed for traffic and being diverted.

Navasota PD ask those who may witnessed the incident or with information on the shooting to call their dispatch at 936-825-6410.

