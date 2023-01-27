Navasota ISD student facing expulsion for picture with firearm on Navasota Jr. High grounds

Navasota ISD have confirmed in a press release that the picture was taken at Navasota Jr. High, but were not able to confirm the time that the picture was taken.

Example video title will go here for this video

NAVASOTA, Texas — Navasota ISD have revealed in a news release that a student could be facing expulsion after a picture taken with a firearm at Navasota Jr. High surfaced on social media.

The school district reported that they were made aware of the photo late Wednesday night. Additionally, the student in question was not at school on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the press release, a weapon was not found on campus and an investigation with Navasota PD is ongoing. The student and parent(s) have also been notified that they have been barred from Navasota ISD campuses and property, pending an upcoming expulsion hearing.