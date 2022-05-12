22-year-old Navasota man charged with multiple felonies, misdemeanor in narcotics bust, police say

NAVASOTA, Texas — The Navasota Police Department has reported in a press release that a variety of drugs were seized in a search that took place on Friday, Dec. 2 in the 700 block of Teague Street in Navasota.
According to Navasota PD, Grimes County Constables Wes Male provided authorities with information about narcotics being located in a house. After a reported investigation and consensual search of the house, marijuana, over 120 tabs of LSD, several grams of MDMA, over 130 grams of methamphetamine, Ketamine, and other various pills were discovered.
22-year-old Joshua Holder from Navasota was arrested and charged as a result of the search.
Holder was charged with the following crimes:
- (First Degree Felony) Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1 4-200 grams
- (First Degree Felony) Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1A 80-4000 Abuse Units
- (Second Degree Felony) Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 2 1-4 grams
- (Third Degree Felony) Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1A under 20 Abuse Units
- (State Jail Felony) Possession of Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1 less than 1 gram
- (Class B Misdemeanor) Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces