Teen arrested in fatal shooting in College Station H-E-B parking lot

Authorities said Cameron Gray died after being shot during a drug deal.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Investigators with the College Station Police Department have made an arrest in the May 21 shooting in an H-E-B parking lot.

Trevon Stewart, 18, of Lexington, Texas, is charged with aggravated assault, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. According to police, Stewart said the shooting happened during a deal to buy marijuana because it was "graduation weekend."

Stewart is accused of shooting Cameron Gray, 23, of Navasota. According to court documents, Gray was shot three times: once in the back and twice in the leg.

Authorities said they responded to the parking lot of the H-E-B on South Texas Avenue near Holleman Drive just before 8:30 p.m. on May 21.

According to court documents, witnesses at the scene told police Gray, Stewart and a third person began fighting in the parking lot and that's when shots rang out. One witness told police Stewart shot Gray in the back and another witness said at one point, Stewart stood over Gray, who was on the ground, and shot him twice more. Gray later died at the hospital, according to police.

Witnesses then told police Stewart and the other man drove away from the scene. Later, an off-duty officer at a local hospital recognized Stewart and the car he was driving after a shooter description was released to local law enforcement. Stewart allegedly told police the man had been shot during the fight in the grocery store parking lot and it was over marijuana.

Investigators said an autopsy on Gray showed he had been shot in the back and the bullet came out through his chest. He was then shot twice in the leg.

When Stewart was arrested, investigators said drugs and guns were found in the car he was driving around in. They said they found three semi-automatic handguns, two of which had been reported stolen. They also allegedly found marijuana and THC wax.