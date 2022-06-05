Narcotics discovered, seized in Navasota traffic stop, police say

An 18-year-old was arrested in a traffic stop in Navasota, according to police. During the traffic stop, a large amount of narcotics were reportedly found.

NAVASOTA, Texas — An 18-year-old has been arrested in Navasota following a traffic stop that led to a narcotics bust at approximately 10:50 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, according to a press release from the Navasota Police Department.

The traffic stop reportedly took place in the 2200 block of North LaSalle Street in Navasota. Officers reportedly detected the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle, which prompted a search for illegal substances. In the search, over a pound of marijuana, over 100 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, and other miscellaneous items were found, according to authorities.

Paul Dunkor, the 18-year-old from Kennedale, TX, took responsibility for the crimes committed in the traffic stop. Dunkor was reportedly in the passenger seat of the car, while 19-year-old Quamia Hewitt of Mansfield, TX was driving. Hewitt received a citation for minor in possession of alcohol and was not arrested, according to the press release.