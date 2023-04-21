Navasota Police arrest two in Friday assault investigation

The incident took place in the 700 block of Doris Street, according to police.

NAVASOTA, Texas — 8The Navasota Police Department has revealed in a press release that two individuals have been arrested in connection with a reported assault.

Around 7:45 a.m. on Friday, Navasota PD received a report of an assault that had taken place in the 700 block of Doris Street. When police arrived at the scene, an unnamed female juvenile informed them that she had been assaulted by a man.

The female also told police that during the assault she attempted to run away from her attacker, but he chased her into where she fled. The attacker continued the assault on the female and stole an item before leaving, police say.

Police later found and arrested the attacker, 18-year-old Leonard Jessie from Navasota in a nearby residence. Jessie was charged with Assault Family Violence - Impeding Breathe, Robbery, and Burglary of a Habitation.

While authorities were investigating the matter, police say 20-year-old Trayvon Jessie from Navasota made threats of violence towards the female's family members. He was arrested around 2 p.m. by Navasota Police, Grimes County Sheriffs and DPS units in the 500 block of West Washington Avenue on arrest and search warrants for making terroristic threats, police say.