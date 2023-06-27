Navasota Police arrest two juveniles in June 18 robbery

Police say the robbery took place around 2:50 p.m. on June 18.

NAVASOTA, Texas — Navasota Police have revealed in a press release that two juveniles have been arrested for a robbery that took place on June 18.

Around 2:50 p.m. on that day, police received reports of an armed robbery in the 500 block of Cleveland Avenue. When authorities arrived, they learned that the victim was meeting up with a buyer who was attempting to purchase an undisclosed item through an online sale.

Police say that while the buyer was inspecting the item, an armed and masked man approached the two and ultimately stole the object, taking off alongside the buyer on foot. Navasota PD later were able to identify and arrest both the masked robber and buyer, who were revealed to be juveniles.

After an investigation, it was revealed that the gun used to threaten the victim was a BB gun that was designed to look like a live firearm. One of the juveniles was charged with robbery and tampering with evidence, while the other was charged with robbery.