Navasota Police, DEA, College Station Police K-9 discover multiple pounds of marijuana, money, other items in search

NAVASOTA, Texas — The Navasota Police Department alongside the College Station Police Department K-9 and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) made a substantial discovery of illegal substances on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

During a search of a house in the 200 block of Moore Street in Navasota, multiple pounds of marijuana, multiple hundred dollars in cash, a gun, and other items related to the distribution of drugs were found and seized by authorities.

Currently, no arrests have been made, but police say an investigation into the matter is still ongoing and arrest warrants will be issued.

