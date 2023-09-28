Navasota Police investigating early morning burglaries at local restaurants

Cash and other items had been stolen from the restaurants, according to police.

NAVASOTA, Texas — Navasota Police are investigating a string of burglaries that took place at a number of restaurants in town.

Authorities say the burglaries took place between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27. When police arrived at the businesses that had been burglarized, they found that the perpetrators had taken cash and other items.

Police say they were notified of the burglaries when the restaurant employees had arrived to prepare to open for the day.

No suspects have been named in relation to the burglaries, according to police. Authorities are also asking anyone with knowledge of the burglaries to contact Grimes County Crime Stoppers at 936-873-2000 or the Navasota Police Department Criminal Investigations at 936-825-6410.

