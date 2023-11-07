Navasota Police looking to identify person in connection with child abuse investigation

NAVASOTA, Grimes County — Navasota Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a person wanted in connection with a child abuse investigation.

No details about the individual's description or potential whereabouts were provided.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Navasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division by phone at 936-825-6124. Additionally, those that would like to remain anonymous can contact Grimes County Crime Stoppers by phone at 936-873-2000.