Navasota PD discover meth, other drugs in Dec. 5 traffic stop

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. on FM 379 after Navasota PD stopped a vehicle for speeding.

NAVASOTA, Texas — In a press release from Navasota PD on Tuesday, Dec. 6, police reported that two individuals had been arrested for methamphetamine and drug charges on Monday, Dec. 5.

According to the press release, Navasota PD stopped a vehicle for speeding on FM 379 around 9 p.m. During the traffic stop, the driver, 56-year-old Ronnie Zephyn from Millican, TX, was found to not have a drivers license, according to authorities. Additionally, the passenger of the car, 32-year-old Cebrina Midkiff from Brenham, TX, reportedly had an outstanding arrest warrant at the time of the traffic stop.

During a search of the vehicle, over 280 grams of methamphetamine, over 7 grams of a controlled substance pill, and other drug-related items were found, according to Navasota PD.