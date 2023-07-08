Navasota Police arrest 50 year-old man in half mile foot chase on Aug. 2

Cedrick Bass of Porter, TX ran from Navasota Police after being stopped by authorities around 10:20 a.m.

NAVASOTA, Texas — A man has been arrested following a half-mile foot chase in Navasota on Aug. 2, according to a release on Monday.

Cedrick Bass, 50, of Porter, TX ran from Navasota Police after being stopped around 10:20 a.m. in a parking lot near the corner of Highway 6 and Highway 90. Bass fleeing from authorities prompted the officers attempting to detain him to call for backup and School Resource Officers to contact Navasota High School students practicing outside as a precautionary measure.

The chase continued through part of a subdivision, but eventually ended with the help of a citizen that helped police keep on Bass' tail. It was later revealed that throughout the foot chase, he had attempted to get rid of evidence that caused officers to pursue him in the first place.

Bass was charged with evading on foot, delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance in penalty group 1>400 grams and tampering with evidence.

