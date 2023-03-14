Navasota Police: drunk driver involved in March 12 crash arrested

The intoxicated driver of the car was transported to the St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan by ambulance with non-life-threatening-injuries.

NAVASOTA, Texas — The Navasota Police Department has revealed that a drunk driver has been arrested for charges stemming from a Sunday, March 12 crash and rollover in Navasota in a release on Tuesday, March 14.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Washington Avenue. Police and firefighters responded to the report.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle that had been travelling eastbound had crashed, rolled over, and had struck several power poles on Washington Avenue. A power outage struck the area as a result of at least two power poles being struck and falling over.

The downed power poles also caused a small grass fire, according to the release.

The driver of the car was eventually transported to the St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan by ambulance with non-life-threatening-injuries. They were also found to be intoxicated by authorities.

Their identity was not revealed in the release.

Entergy later arrived at the scene to replace the damaged power poles and restore power, which police say took several hours.