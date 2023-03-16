Navasota Police searching for persons involved in March 15 shooting

The shooting took place in the 500 block of West Washington Avenue at 10:30 p.m., according to authorities.

NAVASOTA, Texas — Navasota Police have reported that on Wednesday, March 15 at around 10:30 p.m., shots were fired at West Washington Avenue.

Police officers later responded to the report of shots fired and located evidence of a shooting in the 500 block of West Washington Avenue.

Authorities spoke with witnesses in the area and reviewed video footage and discovered two groups of people that had a verbal altercation at a business in the area. Eventually, one group drove off and fired multiple shots at the other group.

No injuries were found at the scene, police say.