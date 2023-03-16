Navasota Police searching for persons involved in March 15 shooting

NAVASOTA, Texas — Navasota Police have reported that on Wednesday, March 15 at around 10:30 p.m., shots were fired at West Washington Avenue.
Police officers later responded to the report of shots fired and located evidence of a shooting in the 500 block of West Washington Avenue.
Authorities spoke with witnesses in the area and reviewed video footage and discovered two groups of people that had a verbal altercation at a business in the area. Eventually, one group drove off and fired multiple shots at the other group.
No injuries were found at the scene, police say.
Authorities are investigating the incident and are asking those with information to contact Navasota Police Investigators at 936-825-6410. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Grimes County Crime Stoppers at 936-873-2000.