Navasota car shop owner sentenced for 2022 drug arrest, ties to Cartel and MS-13 gang

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas — A 51-year-old Navasota car shop owner has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for drug-related charges stemming from a June 2022 arrest, according to a release from the Grimes County District Attorney's Office.

Leonardo "Leo" Perez, 51, initially attracted the attention of authorities after Navasota Police found a car in his shop, R&R Auto Repair, that had been stolen and tracked by GPS coordinates. Later, another search was made of the shop after a warrant was obtained by police.

During the second search, officials found methamphetamine and over four pounds of marijuana, and also found guns in Perez's possession. He was later arrested.

Earlier in the week, evidence was presented against Perez in his trial. He was previously found guilty on felony controlled substance charges, which set a wide range of years behind bars for his prison sentence: 5-99 years.

Perez was also found to have connections with the Mexican Cartel and MS-13 gang, as he had sold both illegal narcotics but also drugs to the groups.

While District Attorney Andria Bender requested Perez be sentenced to 40 years in prison, the jury returned a verdict of 50 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

"Today, I am grateful to the Jurors who heard this case. With their verdict, they made it very clear how Grimes County citizens feel about drug dealers operating in their community," said District Attorney Andria Bender in a release. "I feel very strongly that putting drug dealers in prison makes the Grimes County community safer. Most of the violent crimes we have in Grimes County are drug related."