Navasota PD: patient at Navasota St. Joseph CHI Hospital assaults hospital staff members, arrest warrant issued

According to authorities, the hospital staff involved in the altercation were treated with non-life-threatening injuries.

NAVASOTA, Texas — An arrest warrant for assault has been issued for a man that assaulted three hospital staff members at the Navasota St. Joseph CHI Hospital, according to a release from Navasota PD.

The name of the man or hospital staff members involved was not released by authorities.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:15 a.m., when officers responded to a report of a physical outbreak between a patient and medical staff at the hospital, police say.

When officers arrived, police say they found a male patient from Navasota that had assaulted three hospital staff members. Prior to authorities arriving, police say that TDCJ guards that were at the hospital for an unrelated reason assisted the hospital staff.