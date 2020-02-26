Tuesday morning neighbors who live on the corner of Wild Oak Road and Green Valley Road on the city's east side say they were shocked when they heard gun shots.

When they looked outside to see what was going on, they say they saw something they wish they could erase from their memories.

"There was someone laying on the street," a witness at the scene told KENS 5.

That someone was an 8-year-old boy, who was helping his father unpack groceries from the car.

Wednesday, KENS 5 talked to Preston Gilbau, a neighbor in the area who has three kids of his own. He says this one shooting hit too close to home.

"You never hear about stuff like this man. You hear about typical crimes and things but to hear that a little kid got shot, that's not good," Gilbau said.

Police said they’re looking for three suspects, two shooters and one driver. They say the suspects were driving in a silver colored van.

Officials say that child is in stable condition.

Gilbau says he’s glad the shooting didn’t end worse.

"That could've been one of mines. I couldn't understand how you could ever explain to one of the other siblings their brother was killed over something foolish," Gilbau said.

