'No indication of active shooter' at Waco High School, police say

Parents can go to BASE at the Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd., for reunification with their children.

WACO, Texas — There is a large police presence at Waco High School Tuesday afternoon because of a report of a shooting inside the school.

"There is NO indication of an active shooter at Waco High School," the Waco Police Department said on Twitter.

Even so, police at the school are going through and clearing the building to help ensure the safety of students, staff and faculty.

Dismissal Plan

Police and school officials say parents who pick up their children can go to BASE at the Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd., for reunification with their children.

Waco ISD said busses will be running their normal routes and picking up students from BASE. Students who drive themselves to school will be able to drive themselves home, the district added.

As a precaution, the district put Lake Air Montessori Middle School, Hillcrest PDS and Crestvire are on a “Secure" and plan on having a normal dismissal.

