Man shot and killed while getting his hair cut at North Star Mall, SAPD says

Police said they believed the victim was targeted. The shooting caused panic among shoppers, who ran or sheltered in place.

SAN ANTONIO — Shoppers went running for cover at North Star Mall on Sunday afternoon after a fatal shooting that police said they believe was targeted.

The San Antonio Police Department responded to the scene around 3 p.m. Sunday and said that this was not an active shooter situation. They believe the victim was targeted while he was getting a haircut in the mall.

Authorities have identified the victim as Adam Glass, 33. They said two suspects fled the shooting scene.

"There was a shooting, but this was an isolated incident with what appears to be a targeted victim," police said. They initially said that the mall was not closed to the public, but some stores chose to shelter in place. They later said the mall would close for the day for their investigation.

Video that appeared to be from inside the mall after the shooting showed shoppers running and ducking for cover. The video looks like it was taken on the second floor, but it's unclear where the shooting happened.

Some got low to the ground while others hid in stores.

"We just heard a real loud disturbance in the mall, and the next thing I know is everybody got down on the floor, trying to protect themselves," said one man who was in the mall. "About a minute later everybody pretty much stormed out of the building running from every direction of the mall. It happened so fast."

"I just grabbed my best friend and we went to the back to the fitting room," one witness said through tears. "We just threw ourselves into anything we could find to close the door and be safe. We were with a few other people too, and everyone was just crying and scared."

Police are still searching for the two suspects who remain on the run.

“To be honest with you, anybody could just walk up in here and do anything," said Justin Astran, employee at North Star Mall. "That could happen anywhere other than places [like] the mall or anywhere else but to see it in real life—it’s pretty crazy.”

The mall will reopen at their regular time of 11 a.m. on Monday.

North Star Mall released the following statement on Monday:

Yesterday’s isolated incident was shocking and out of character for our shopping center. We are grateful to our partners at the San Antonio Police Department for their leadership and quick, thorough response. We want to clarify that there is not a threat to our shopping center community, and we reopened today with normal operating hours.

