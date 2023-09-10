Man arrested in Navasota after evening chase ends with car colliding into home, drugs and stolen gun found

Police say over 23 grams of MDMA, a quarter pound of marijuana, and a stolen gun were found in the a car driven by Wilbert Sargent Jr., the man who was arrested.

NAVASOTA, Texas — A man was arrested in Navasota after an evening chase in the city on Oct. 7, according to a release from authorities.

Wilbert Sargent Jr., 41, attempted to flee officers after they attempted to stop him in the 500 block of West Dickson Street, but took off, beginning a short chase. Sargent drove down Blackshear Street before losing control of the car and hitting a home in the 700 block of Brosig Street. He fled on foot, but was detained shortly after.

According to Navasota Police, he had warrants out of the State of Texas Pardon and Parole office for Burglary of a Habitation, theft in Brazos County, and Navasota for traffic offenses. When officials searched the car Sargent was driving, they found roughly a quarter of a pound of marijuana, over 23 grams of MDMA, and a stolen gun.

Sargent was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries he sustained during the evening chase. He has been charged with Evading in a Motor Vehicle, Evading on Foot with prior conviction, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 2, and Duty on Striking Structure.

Navasota Police mentioned a passenger in the vehicle had charges pending, but did not name the individual or the charges against them.

