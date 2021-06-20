HPD: Off-duty deputy constable's wife, stepchild shot during home invasion; suspect on the run

Investigators don't have a clear description of the suspect but are asking anyone with information to call police as soon as possible.

HOUSTON — A suspect is on the run after Houston police said he broke into an off-duty Precinct 1 deputy constable's home and shot his wife and stepdaughter.

This happened early Sunday morning at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of West Dallas Street.

According to HPD Chief Troy Finner, at about 2:20 a.m. the department received an "assist the officer" call after an unknown suspect broke into the deputy constable's home and allegedly started shooting.

Finner said the suspect was carrying a shotgun and an assault rifle and started firing, hitting the deputy constable's wife in the leg and his 4-year-old stepdaughter in the arm.

Both were taken to their hospital for their injuries. The wife is going to be OK. The stepdaughter was in surgery, Finner said.

Finner says Houston police officers administered first aid to the deputy constable's wife and stepdaughter.

The deputy constable was able to grab his gun and fire back at the suspect. He said he believes he hit the suspect, as there was a separate blood trail.

Finner is asking anyone who knows about the suspect going to the hospital to contact Houston police.

SWAT was called to the apartment complex because police thought the suspect was still on the property, but after a search, SWAT determined the suspect was not there.

Police don't have a clear description of the suspect but say he is a man, standing about 5 feet 5 inches tall and was wearing all black.

Finner is asking anyone who may know the suspect or came across someone with a gunshot wound, to please call police.

At this time the motive for the shooting is unknown, but an investigation is ongoing.

