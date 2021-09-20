Houston police officer shot and killed, another wounded while serving arrest warrant

The surviving officer is in the hospital and undergoing surgery, a police spokesman says.

BREAKING — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner just confirmed one of two officers shot this morning has died.

He identified the fallen officer as Senior Police Officer William "Bill" Jeffrey. He was married with one child, the mayor said. He served the department for just under 31 years, and his wife is a retired police officer.

"He's a great man, a great family man," said Chief Finner. "Every police officer is special. Every first responder is special. But like his wife said, he is one of the best."

Finner and Turner both asked the city to uplift the impacted families and keep them in their prayers.

"I ask for our city to uplift the two officers family members and the rest of our HPD family at this time," tweeted the mayor.

"Most of us know him [Jeffrey] personally, I've known him my entire career," said Chief Finner. "It's just as his wife said what a great man, what a great officer. Wife just retired. Building their dream home with one kid. But you know, right now I want to celebrate the service of him and all our officers around the nation and in this great city."

The other officer hurt, Michael Vance, is also married with children. He is in surgery for his injuries.

We will update this story as we learn more.

HOUSTON — Two police officers were hurt in a shooting while serving a warrant in northeast Houston early Monday, the mayor's office confirmed.

The incident was reported just before 7:30 a.m. at the Timber Ridge gated community in the 5300 block of Aeropark, not far from Beltway 8 and the Eastex Freeway.

One officer was shot in the stomach and the other was shot in the leg, police said.

Life Flight responded to the neighborhood and took an officer to the hospital. Another was taken to the hospital by ambulance with a large police escort. Sheriff's deputies and deputy constables are also in the neighborhood assisting with the scene.

KHOU 11's Jeremy Rogalski has learned the identities of the wounded officers, but we are withholding that information until Houston police confirm further details. Both have been on the force for more than two decades, one since 1990 and the other since 1997.

Rogalski said the officers are part of the department's Major Offenders fugitive warrant team. He notes the warrant being served this morning was an arrest warrant — not a search warrant.

I am currently with @houstonpolice Chief @TroyFinner, @SheriffEd_HCSO, other law enforcement agencies, and @HoustonFire. We will brief the media shortly.



I ask for our city to uplift the two officers family members and the rest of our HPD family at this time. #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/F7tVOcl6Vn — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) September 20, 2021

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted the possible suspect in the double shooting was also shot and is dead at the scene. A fire captain also confirmed the fatality:

Currently, there's no official word on the conditions of the officers wounded, but it's believed at least one of the officers had CPR performed as medical crews responded.

A resident told KHOU 11 News she heard the gunfire and initially thought the sound and smell were the result of firecrackers, but when she realized it was gunfire she went back into her home.