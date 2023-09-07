One person dead after early morning shooting in Waco

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting early Thursday morning.



According to Waco PD spokeswoman Cierra Shipley, police received the call about a shooting at around 4 a.m. Police responded to the call near the 2000 block of Colcord Ave.



The man who died is in his 40s.



Police are still searching for the suspect.



No other information has been released at this time.