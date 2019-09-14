BRYAN, Texas — Bryan police are investigating a fatal crash on the 4200 block of Wellborn Road that happened late Friday afternoon.

At about 4:15 p.m., a Toyota Camry stopped to make a southbound left-hand turn into the Westgate Shopping Center when it was hit from behind by the driver of a Ford van, police said. The Camry was pushed into oncoming traffic and hit a Jeep that was traveling northbound. The Jeep rolled down the street and came to a rest on its roof.

The driver of the Jeep, a 21-year-old male, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene. He was not wearing his seatbelt, police said.

The drivers of the car and van were not hurt. The driver of the van was issued a ticket for failing to control speed and not having a driver's license.

The family of the man who was killed is still being notified. Police have not yet released his identity.

