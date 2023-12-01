College Station Police: one hospitalized in Pearl Apartments shooting

The suspects involved are still at-large, according to CSPD.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station Police are investigating a shooting that took place at the 600 block of University Oaks Drive at The Pearl Apartments in College Station.

When CSPD arrived at the scene, they reportedly found one person with injuries. They were later transported to the hospital to receive medical attention, per CSPD.

According to CSPD officer David Simmons, authorities have a couple of suspects that could be tied to the case. Their identities have not been revealed, however.