PEMBERVILLE, Ohio — Two people are dead following a shooting in Pemberville Thursday morning.

One of the victims, Cierra McCrory, has been identified as a junior at Eastwood High School.

The incident occurred around 9 a.m. on the 300 block of Perry St.

Law enforcement found both McCrory and another deceased individual inside the home with gunshot wounds. At this time, they believe it was a murder/suicide. However, it is still early in the investigation.

According to Eastwood Schools Superintendent Brent Welker, school leaders took time out of the day Thursday to discuss the incident. Welker also said that the school has and will continue to have counseling available to anyone who may need it.

According to police, McCrory, lived at the Perry St. home. The name of the other has not been released as their family has not been notified.

WTOL has crews on the scene working to gather more information.

This story is developing.

