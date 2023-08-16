16-year-old arrested in connection with fatal shooting of Terrell HS student near campus, police say

In a letter to parents, Terrell ISD said the incident happened at about 8 a.m. when police responded to a person injured by a gunshot.

TERRELL, Texas — A 16-year-old faces a murder charge in connection with shooting and killing a Terrell ISD student about a mile away from the high school Wednesday, police said.

Family, friends and police said the shooting occurred over a longstanding "beef".

In a letter to parents, Terrell ISD said the incident happened at about 8 a.m. when police responded to a person injured by a gunshot near the intersection at Trailview Drive and Town North Drive. Officials said, due to the location of the incident, additional police officers were sent to the high school campus, but school continued as normal.

According to the Terrell Police Department, officers found one victim at about 8:12 a.m., identified as 17-year-old Damaria Jackson, lying on the ground. Life-saving measures were performed and Jackson was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries, police said.

The district confirmed that Jackson was a junior at the high school.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share with you that we have lost one of our precious Terrell Tigers," the district said in a statement. "We realize that this will be a time of mourning and that our students and staff need time to process their grief."

Police said shortly after the shooting that one person of interest was taken into custody on an unrelated charge, and police said they were searching for another suspect in Jackson's death.

At about 4 p.m., police confirmed after interviewing witnesses and investigating the scene, there was enough evidence to arrest a 16-year-old, who has not been identified, in connection to the murder.

Police assured the public there is no active threat to the high school campus. Law enforcement is in the area continuing the investigation.

"Our hearts go out to Demaria’s family and we grieve with them and for them. Let us come together as Terrell Tigers and give this family the support and love they need and deserve," the Terrell ISD said.

WFAA spoke with the family and friends of Jackson, who said, the shooting was kind of expected because of a "beef" between the teen suspect and Jackson.

“I mean, I guess they was just kind of having a beef they couldn’t handle with their hands, and they decided to shoot," a friend of Jackson's said.

Police are even using that word too -- a beef.

“There’s been some speculation that there’s been a beef between two families. But that’s all still under investigation, and we don’t have any clear and apparent results on that," said Terrell Police Department Deputy Chief Arley Sansom.