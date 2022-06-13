BRYAN, Texas — Quintavia "Tay-Tay" Higgins is wanted by the Robertson County Police Department for multiple offenses. Higgins is suspected of robbery, burglary of a habitation, evading arrest with previous convictions, criminal trespass of a habitation, unlawful carry of a weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and riot participation.
Crimestoppers is offering a cash award for his arrest up to $500.
If you have any information about where he may be located please contact your local law enforcement or Robertson County Crime Stoppers at (800-299-0191) .