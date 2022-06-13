Robertson County Crimestoppers is asking anyone with information on Higgins to contact their local police.

BRYAN, Texas — Quintavia "Tay-Tay" Higgins is wanted by the Robertson County Police Department for multiple offenses. Higgins is suspected of robbery, burglary of a habitation, evading arrest with previous convictions, criminal trespass of a habitation, unlawful carry of a weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and riot participation.

Crimestoppers is offering a cash award for his arrest up to $500.