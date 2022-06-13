x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Robertson County police is looking for Quintavia "Tay-Tay" Higgins

Robertson County Crimestoppers is asking anyone with information on Higgins to contact their local police.
Credit: BRAZOS COUNTY OFFICE
Quintavia Shamon Higgins is wanted for robbery, evading arrest, unlawful weapon carry, and riot participation.

BRYAN, Texas — Quintavia "Tay-Tay" Higgins is wanted by the Robertson County Police Department for multiple offenses. Higgins is suspected of robbery, burglary of a habitation, evading arrest with previous convictions, criminal trespass of a habitation, unlawful carry of a weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and riot participation. 

Crimestoppers is offering a cash award for his arrest up to $500.  

If you have any information about where he may be located please contact your local law enforcement or Robertson County Crime Stoppers at (800-299-0191) . 

PLEASE SHARE!! 800-299-0191 https://www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/index.htm

Posted by Robertson County Crime Stoppers on Friday, June 10, 2022

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Former BPD Assistant Chief acquitted on assault charge