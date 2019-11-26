COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A man is in custody after being accused of stealing a vehicle and driving it while intoxicated.

According to the College Station Police Department, someone contacted law enforcement around 8:15 a.m. about a report of a stolen car from the 200 block of Krenek Tap Rd. in College Station.

The man who reported his car was stolen said he had the car parked and running outside his home, he then went outside and saw a man get into the drivers seat and drive away.

The victim's brother found the stolen car parked at a convenience store on Harvey Mitchell Pkwy. and Texas Ave. The brother saw the suspect park the car and confronted him. The suspect then ran away.

Officers were able to arrive and detain the suspect, who was identified as 19-year-old Jacob Lee Thomas.

Police said that along with stealing vehicle, Thomas had driven it while he was also intoxicated.

Thomas is being charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, which is a State Jail Felony, and driving while intoxicated, which is a Class B Misdemeanor.