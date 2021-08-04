Police: 1 dead, 4 wounded after shooting at Bryan business, suspect in custody

The shooting reportedly happened at Kent Moore Cabinets just before 2:30 p.m.

BRYAN, Texas — One person is dead, four people were injured and a suspect is in custody following a shooting that happened at a Bryan, Texas business Thursday afternoon, according to the Bryan Police Department.

The shooting reportedly happened at the Kent Moore Cabinets warehouse, 501 Industrial Blvd., just before 2:30 p.m., police said.

An employee reportedly showed up with a gun and opened fire in the business, Bryan police said during a news conference around 5 p.m.

Bryan police said only four people were shot and transported to the hospital. The fifth person who was injured went to the hospital for an asthma attack, police said.

One of the people who was shot died, police said.

A manhunt was underway shortly after the shooting, police said. As a precaution, they set up and secured the area around the Brazos County Industrial Park with College Station Police.

The suspect was later taken into custody, police said.

At this time, it isn't known what motivated the shooting.

“Right now we feel that the scene is safe” lieutenant James said. No motive has been confirmed yet. @KAGSnews pic.twitter.com/RUflx6n24w — Jacob (@JacobReyesDFW) April 8, 2021

We now have a confirmed shooting with multiple injury at 350 stone city drive according to Bryan Police. Suspect is still at large @KAGSnews — Jacob (@JacobReyesDFW) April 8, 2021