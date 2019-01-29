COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station Police are investigating a string of overnight burglaries.

Seven businesses were involved, four within the same building, according to College Station Police.

Police say the burglaries began around 3 a.m. and continued until about 5 a.m.

No suspect has been identified yet by police, but police say the suspect could be part of a group. And there is confirmation yet if all of the burglaries are connected.

Police say they are continuing to work with the businesses involved to asses the damage that was caused.

CPSD also wants to warn other business owners in the area to remember to lock up valuables.