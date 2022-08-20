The police are urging the public not to approach Galick, but to contact the local authorities immediately if he is seen.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — Robertson County Sheriff's Department is looking for Chad Joseph Galick in connection with an attempted burglary at a building in Bremond.

Police reported Galick as a white man of approximately 40 years of age.

Galick was last seen wearing a black cap, gray shirt, black sneakers, and a black backpack, police says.

Police reported receiving a call about an individual matching Galick's description near Old School House Road and FM 46.

According to the police, Galick attempted to break into a location near that area. However, when police tried to contact him, he fled into a nearby wooded area.

A number of additional law enforcement units were sent to the area on Old School House Road and FM 46. As a precaution, police also called the Bremond ISD grounds, police says.

It was noted that there were no direct threats to the community or to the school, and the increase in law enforcement was simply precautionary in nature.