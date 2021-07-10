Police: Man arrested, tries pulling out gun at College Station bar; teen also arrested

The man tried pulling out a gun in a Northgate bar, but failed, College Station Police said.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A man and teenage girl were arrested Thursday night after the man tried to pull out a gun inside a College Station bar, according to the College Station Police Department.

In a seven-tweet thread posted Friday, police detailed the events that unfolded at a Northgate bar located in the corner of College Main and Patricia Street:

Police said the man entered the bar and sat in someone else's seat. When bar staff told the man to leave, he donned on a bandana as a mask, put on a glove, then tried to grab a gun from a bag, police said.

Employees were able to separate the gun from the man, police said. When the officer arrived, he tried to handcuff the man, but was interrupted by a 17-year-old girl trying to grab the bag where the gun remained, police said.

The officer then focused his attention on getting the bag away from the woman, but she ignored his commands and tried to leave, police said. The officer was able to eventually get the bag, as well as handcuff the man, police added.

When the officer searched the bag, he found the loaded gun with a scratched-off serial number, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.

Both the man, identified as 20-year-old Jonathon Anastacio Lopez from Brenham, Texas, as well as the teen girl were arrested.

Lopez was charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon in a bar, tampering with ID numbers and possession of marijuana.

The girl, who we are not naming because she is a minor, was charged with interference with public duties.

No other information was released at this time.