PALESTINE, Texas — Palestine police have made an arrest following a robbery and shooting early Sunday morning.

Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to the 800 block of West Coronaca Street in reference to reports of a suicidal subject.

Officers arrived at the residence and spoke with a woman who said her grandson had dropped off a man identified as Marquise Wade, 21, of Palestine. The woman stated Wade entered the home and told her he wanted her grandson’s handgun, so he could not harm himself. Wade then left the residence on foot.

Police say the woman reported she heard a single gunshot from the area of West Palestine Avenue, a short time after Wade left the residence. Officers were unable to locate anyone in that immediate area.

A short time later, Sgt. Ricki Baker saw Wade walking in the 400 block of East Palestine Avenue, according to a press release. When Sgt. Baker attempted to stop Wade, he began to run. After a short chase, Sgt. Baker was able to catch Wade in the 500 block of East Palestine Avenue, according to police.

During a search of Wade, officials say Sgt. Baker located a .25 caliber handgun. Wade was placed under arrest for evading arrest/detention with a previous conviction, possession of firearm by a felon and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Wade was booked into the Anderson County Jail without incident.

At approximately 2:12 a.m., officers say they saw a man sitting on the curb near the intersection of West Oak Street and West Springs Street. Officers said the man was covered in blood.

Officers made contact with man, who they identified as Larry Caddenhead, 44, of Lufkin. According to police, Caddenhead said while he was walking in the 800 block of West Palestine Avenue, a black man approached him, pointed a handgun at him and demanded he give him everything he had.

According to the PPD, Caddenhead said when he told the man he was homeless and did not have anything, the man shot him in the face. Caddenhead was taken to a Palestine hospital before being transferred to a Tyler medical center.

Police say they performed a search of the area where Caddenhead reported he was shot. Officers identified the crime scene as the parking lot of Trejo’s Tires at 811 West Palestine Avenue. Police say they located evidence of the crime, including a shell casing that matched the ammunition in the weapon found in Wade’s possession during his arrest. Officers then interviewed Wade at the jail, during which he confessed to the crime.

Wade has also been charged with Aggravated Robbery, a first degree felony.

“This was such a senseless crime," PPD interim Chief Mark Harcrow said. "Fortunately, it looks like the victim will recover. I want to commend the officers for their quick response and arresting this violent criminal, even before they new the extent of his crimes.”

Wade’s bond has not been set.