Police searching for Brenham man wanted in road rage shooting

The College Station Police Department has issued a warrant for the man's arrest. They believe he is responsible for shooting at another car over road rage.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Authorities said they have identified a Brenham man as a suspect in a road rage shooting that happened in College Station back in July.

Eduardo Reyes-Ortiz, 25, has two warrants out for his arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He's accused of shooting two people on Wellborn Road in what police said was due to road rage.

It happened July 14 around 2 a.m. The victims said they were at the intersection of Wellborn Road and University Drive when they got into some sort of altercation with another vehicle. Authorities believe Reyes-Ortiz was in that vehicle and shot the two people as they were driving southbound towards John Kimbrough Boulevard.

A suspect in last month's "road rage" shooting is #WANTED for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. If you know Eduardo's location, please call your local law enforcement. Anonymous tips can be made through Brazos County Crime Stoppers at (979) 775-TIPS. https://t.co/5rXVzt76JJ — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) August 4, 2021

The two people who were shot were taken to the hospital. Reyes-Ortiz is described as a Hispanic male, with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5'10" and weighs about 185 pounds. His last known address was listed in Brenham. If you have any information about Reyes-Ortiz, please call the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600, or your local police department.