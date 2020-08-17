WESLACO, Texas — We're following breaking news out of a border city, about 4 hours south of San Antonio, where there's a large police presence.
In a brief Facebook post around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, the Weslaco Police Department urged people to avoid the Walmart Supercenter, located at 1310 Texas Boulevard North, due to a shooting at the store.
Eyewitness video shows several law enforcement vehicles outside the store.
The Weslaco Police Department also tweeted about the incident, saying there would be an update at the scene around 4:30 p.m.
